MANILA — OPM band Parokya Ni Edgar has released another song with some members of Gracenote for its "Borbolen Bonfire Sessions."

The music video for "Until Now," which dropped over the weekend, was shot in Tagaytay, together with Eunice and Jazz Jorge of Gracenote, capturing their good camaraderie while jamming by the bonfire.

This is the second collaboration between Gracenote and Parokya Ni Edgar after "Bakit Ganyan Ka?" in 2019.

Gracenote rose to fame for its rendition of "When I Dream About You" by Stevie B in 2010. Parokya Ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda is currently a judge for the second season of "Idol Philippines."

