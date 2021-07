JC Alcantara drops debut single 'Please Na Miss Kita'

MANILA -- Actor JC Alcantara dropped his first-ever solo track “Please Na Miss Kita,” released under ABS-CBN’s Star Pop label.

Watch more on iWantTFC

"It's about second chance, kasi deserve natin ang second chance at siyempre naka-relate ako roon. Siyempre mami-miss natin 'yung tao na pinakamamahal natin na gusto nating makita, gusto nating makasama ulit," Alcantara said in Star Magic's Inside News on Monday.

Aside from acting, Alcantara also loves to sing but he admitted he did not expect to be given a chance to record a single.

"Dati kumakanta ako, 'yun ang genre ko 'yung pampakilig na song kasi 'di ko kaya ang matataas. Pero grabe noong nire-record na namin itong kanta na ito 'Please Na Miss Kita,' akala ko di ko kayang kantahin pero kapag inaral mo talaga magagawa mo. Biglaan lang siya. Di ko rin ini-expect na magkaka-first single ako. Sana sa susunod ay mayroon pa," he added.

Composed by Jem Macatuno, "Please Na Miss Kita" is now available on various music streaming platforms.

A RISE artist, Alcantara, best known for the boys' love (BL) series "Hello Stranger," recently inked a contract as a Star Magic talent.

He also recently played “Tawag ng Tanghalan” season 4 champion JM Yosures in an episode of "Maalaala Mo Kaya.”

Related video: