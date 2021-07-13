BGYO, Keiko Necesario release MV for original collab ‘Runnin’’

MANILA — Breakout P-pop group BGYO and singer-songwriter Keiko Necesario released on Tuesday the music video of their original collaboration, “Runnin’”, about pushing on despite challenges.

In the music video, BGYO’s Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki, and Nate are seen with Necesario, sharing happy moments inside a theme park.

The original composition is part of the two acts’ stint in the ongoing season of Coke Studio Philippines. In May, they covered each other’s hits, with BGYO performing “While We Are Young,” and Necesario singing “The Light.”

The creation of the track “Runnin’” took place virtually, with BGYO and Necesario exchanging ideas on the lyrics and its production, as seen in a previous episode of Coke Studio.

“Hindi mo kailangang magmukmok sa isang tabi, at hindi ka nag-iisa,” Necesario earlier said of the song’s message. “Minsan nililimitahan natin ang sarili natin dahil sa mga nangyayari sa buhay natin, pero dapat nating ma-remind din at ma-encourage doon sa katotohanan na nagbabago ang takbo ng panahon.”

“Lalo ngayong pandemic,” Mikki added, “we hope this song will help people breathe muna, magpahinga muna sa mga problems.”

“Let’s keep running through our lives, let’s keep pushing forward, let’s keep reaching our goals,” Akira said.