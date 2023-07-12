MANILA -- Tawag ng Tanghalan champion Lyka Estrella is set to release a single "Hawak Mo" this weekend, Star Music announced in a social media post on Tuesday night.

"Hawak Mo" is from the upcoming series "Nag-Aapoy Na Damdamin," which will debut on July 25.

Estrella is the sixth grand winner of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” on “It’s Showtime.” She won the competition last May.

Estrella joins Noven Belleza, Janine Berdin, Elaine Duran, JM Yosures, and Reiven Umali as TNT grand champions.

