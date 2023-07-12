Meet the actors who will play Hawkgirl, Guy Gardner, Mister Terrific in Superman: Legacy

Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific and Guy Gardner are officially joining the new Superman movie.

In an exclusive Vanity Fair report, DC Studios revealed 3 more names being added to the cast of "Superman: Legacy", the new movie by "Guardians of the Galaxy" director and DC Studios co-chairperson James Gunn.

US actor Isabela Merced attends the premiere of the movie 'Rosaline' at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 06 October 2022. Merced plays Hawkgirl in "Superman: Legacy." EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

First up is actress Isabela Merced, who played Dora the Explorer in the live action "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" as well as a druglord's daughter in "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" opposite Benicio del Toro.

Merced will play the winged warrior Hawkgirl, who was a member of both the Justice League and the Justice Society of America.

Edi Gathegi poses on the red carpet prior to the premiere of the third season of 'Atlanta' at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California, USA, 24 March 2022. Gathegi will play Mister Terrific in the new movie "Superman: Legacy." EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON

Up next is Edi Gathegi, who played the mutant Darwin in "X-Men: First Class" and the vampire Laurent in the Twilight films. Gathegi will play Mister Terrific, leader of the JSA and considered the third smartest man in the DC Universe.

US-Canadian actor Nathan Fillion attends 'The Walking Dead Live: The Finale Event' at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 20 November 2022. Fillion will play the Green Lantern Guy Gardner in the new movie "Superman: Legacy." EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER

Finally, Gunn stalwart Nathan Fillion will play Guy Gardner, a sometimes overconfident Green Lantern who was a founding member of the Justice League International reboot by Keith Giffen, J. M. DeMatteis and Kevin Maguire. Fillion previously played TDK or The Detachable Kid in the 2021 film The Suicide Squad, which was also directed by Gunn.

Gunn himself as confirmed the new cast members of Superman: Legacy.

True. Welcome to the cast of Superman: Legacy: @NathanFillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, @isabelamerced as Hawkgirl, and @iamedigathegi as Mister Terrific. ❤️💙💛 https://t.co/Z9JLq3jUxL — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 11, 2023

He previously confirmed the casting of David Corenswet as the new Clark Kent a.k.a. Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.