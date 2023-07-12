Fil-American artist Cheesa is making her name in the international scene slowly but surely.

Born in Hawaii, she moved to Los Angeles at the age of 16 to pursue her musical dreams. She is most noted for her run on NBC's "The Voice" in 2012, chosen by coach Cee Lo Green and mentored by Babyface, as the first Filipino to make it in the top 12.

In an exclusive online interview, Cheesa proudly revealed growing up in a very Filipino household.

“There's a lot of Filipinos in Hawaii. My growing up is very Filipino, my mom always surrounded me with family and we all spoke the language. We enjoy the food, we are known for our dishes. I'm a proud Filipino. I will bring my fried fish everywhere not caring if it stinks,” she said laughing.

After "The Voice," she released her first solo album "Naked" in 2013 with the hit single "I'm Not Perfect" featuring Jake Zyrus.

Cheesa has also been featured in records with District 78, Troy Laureta, and Bimwala, and has worked with various artists like Nicole Scherzinger, Deborah Cox, and Melanie Fiona.

“Being a Filipino singer has its advantage. You really love music and everyone in the family sings, your mama, your grandma, everybody loves to sing... You can feel it in our voices,” she said.

Meanwhile, Cheese said plans of visiting the Philippines is finally taking shape

“I definitely have plans to go back to the Philippines probably end of the year to see family and do some work, maybe do collaborative works with other artists and explore what my options are musically,” she said.

Cheesa recently released her latest single “Visions of You” which is available on music streaming platforms under Luzvimin Entertainment. . The single was written by Cheesa, Troy Laureta, and Justin Pierre Bennett.

“Visions of You" is an R&B/pop record showcasing her powerhouse vocals and rapping capabilities. It is also the first single from her new EP which is set for release this summer.

