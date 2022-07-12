MANILA -- Pinoy alternative rock band eevee has released its latest single "Sana Masaya Ka Na."

Composed and arranged by vocalist Enzo Villegas, "Sana Masaya Ka Na," produced and distributed by Ivory Music & Video, is now available on various music streaming platforms.

"Sana Masaya Ka Na" is a song about "a romantic relationship that didn’t work out, and inspires those who are undergoing such an experience to muster the strength to let go and move on, but not shy away from reminiscing about the blissful moments that emerged from the relationship, for they become the reason to wish happiness for one’s ex," Villegas said in a statement.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

He said that like the band's other original songs, this new track begins "with a feeling."

“That's what comes first with our band. I believe that when you write a song, it has to be from something that you really feel or have felt at one point. Then comes the music, if there’s a vibe, sometimes the lyrics just come out,” he said.

"'Sana Masaya Ka Na' is one of those 'feeling'-based songs that I always write. I saw my ex for the last time and we talked about the good times. When I got home, the first few lines just came to me," he added.

Eevee is composed of Villegas on lead vocals, Paolo Seguna on lead guitar, Gianne Garcia on bass, and Patrick Anchinges on drums. The band is known for its songs “Gusto Ko Lang ng Girlfriend,” “Sarap Maging Single,” and “Huwag Lang Ikaw.”



In the statement, the band thanked their fans for their unwavering support, especially during the height of the pandemic when they supported the group’s online activities.

The four-piece band also promised to release more songs and stressed that the band is still alive and kicking.

“We just matured… a little,” the band members unanimously said in jest.

Aside from looking forward to playing live gigs and writing new songs, eevee is hoping to do collaborations with other artists.