LOOK: Bela Padilla, Swiss boyfriend reunite in Italy

Based in countries seas apart, Bela Padilla and her boyfriend relished every moment they get to spend together physically, as seen in new snaps of their reunion shared by the actress.

On Sunday, Padilla posted on Instagram photos of her with her Swiss partner, Norman Bay, as they toured Piazza del Duomo in Florence, Italy.

“Pamaypay in Italia!” Padilla captioned the set of photos, referring to a red fan she was carrying in one of the captures.

Over the past year since Padilla publicly introduce her boyfriend in October 2020, she has been chronicling their vacations together.

Prior to their Italy trip, they reunited in Turkey in March.

Padilla and Bay met in December 2017, when the actress filmed scenes in St. Gallen, Switzerland for the romance movie “Meet Me in St. Gallen.”

They remained in constant communication for years before officially becoming a couple.