Bela Padilla shares how LDR works for her and foreigner boyfriend

Photo from Bela Padilla Instagram account

Actress Bela Padilla appeared to be more open now about her boyfriend Norman Ben Bay from Switzerland, detailing how they manage a long distance relationship.

Padilla revealed in an interview with PUSH that she has been in an LDR setup for almost a year already yet they do not feel that far away from each other because of technology.

“Naka-FaceTime lang kami na ako sumasagot ng crossword tapos siya nagtatrabaho kasi work from home siya ngayon. Ganun lang. Para din kayong hindi LDR kasi parang you do things together,” Padilla said.

“Meet Me in St. Gallen” star also said they may look like a boring couple but that is what makes the both of them happy which, according to her, is the possible reason why LDR works for them.

“Pero very boring couple kasi kami so masaya na kami sa ganun. Hindi naghahanap ng excitement. Kaya siguro nagwo-work 'yung LDR namin,” she quipped.

Padilla also said Bay fits her “western” personality.

“Kasi 'yung ugali ko hindi siya sobrang Filipino. Parang mas Western ako mag-isip so bagay sa akin 'yun. 'Yun ang nag-wo-work for me. Kasi 'yung first boyfriend ko was super through and through Filipino, 'yung bago ka lumabas ng bahay magpapadala ka ng picture kung gaano kaiksi 'yung suot mo,” she said.

The actress went on to say that she does not want a partner who will scold her for wearing short shorts.

“Nasa Pilipinas tayo, sobrang init, guys. So hindi nag-wo-work sa akin 'yun. Or 'yung, ‘Kumain ka na ba?’ maya’t maya,” she added.

“I think it’s safe to say na kakain ako today at some point kasi gusto ko naman mabuhay so hindi kailangan nagtatanong maya’t maya ng kumain ka na ba.”

Padilla added that a low-key relationship works well for them.

“Mas serious pero mas low-key, minsan tanga lang 'yung pinag-uusapan namin pero nag-wo-work. Kanya kanya naman 'yun eh. Kanya-kanya ng trip,” she said.

Padilla and Bay met each other when she shot her film with Irene Villamor in Switzerland.

They have been friends since then and eventually took their status a notch higher last year.

“Initially hindi namin tinry siguro kasi nga ang layo tapos ang gastos kung magkikita kami palagi and mas possible kasi na ako 'yung lumilipad papunta dun so nakakapagod isipin,” Padilla admitted.

But Padilla saw the pandemic as an opportunity to try, knowing that every relationship is being tested by the virus right now.

“Parang ngayon it evened out everyone’s situations so parang napag-isipan na puwede i-try this year. Kasi never naman kami nawalan ng communication parang throughout the four years.”

Just recently, Padilla shared new photos of them as they reunited in Turkey, five months after publicly introducing her boyfriend on social media.

