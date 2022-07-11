Charlie Puth unveils cover, release date of new album

American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth has unveiled the cover of his upcoming self-titled album, as well as its release date.

In an Instagram post, Puth revealed that his third studio album "CHARLIE" will be out on October 7.

According to Puth, "CHARLIE" changed his perspective on the creative process of writing music.

"This is the official artwork for my album CHARLIE. This album was born on the internet, and I’ve had so much fun making it in front of all of you this past year. 2019 me used to think that in order to be an artist, you had to hide away and talk to nobody to make your art," Puth said in the caption.

"Turns out you make MUCH better art when you involve millions of people in the process. (For me at least.) I hope you scream and cry every word when I sing these songs on tour because they wouldn’t be here without you," he added.

Last January, Puth returned with new music with the single "Light Switch."

Puth is popular for his hits like “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” “One Call Away,” “Attention” and “Some Type of Love.”

He has released two studio albums: "Nine Track Mind" in 2016, and "Voicenotes" in 2018.