Charlie Puth returns with new song 'Light Switch'

Screenshot from Charlie Puth's "Light Switch" music video

American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth returns with a new song "Light Switch" released Friday (Manila time).

The music video directed by Christian Breslauer follows an unconventional-looking Puth getting back in shape.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Just want to thank all of you for being patient with me for the last 5 months. LS needed to sound perfect. You’re the best fans I could ever ask for! 💚💡 — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) January 20, 2022

In a tweet, Puth thanked his fans for patiently waiting for him to release new music.

"Just want to thank all of you for being patient with me for the last 5 months. LS needed to sound perfect. You’re the best fans I could ever ask for!" he said.

Puth is popular for his hits like “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” “One Call Away,” “Attention” and “Some Type of Love.”

He has released two studio albums, "Nine Track Mind" (2016) and "Voicenotes" (2018).

RELATED VIDEO: