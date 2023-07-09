Warner Bros. speaks up on controversial map in 'Barbie' movie

The Warner Bros. Film Group has issued a reaction to the alleged inclusion of China's so-called "nine-dash line" in the highly-awaited film "Barbie" based on the children's toy.

According to an exclusive report from Variety, the representative of the film group stated that the inclusion of the map in the movie was not meant to convey any specific message.

“The map in Barbie Land is a child-like crayon drawing. The doodles depict Barbie’s make-believe journey from Barbie Land to the ‘real world.’ It was not intended to make any type of statement,” the spokesperson for the Warner Bros. Film Group said.

As per Variety's report, the map featured in the film symbolizes Barbie's path as she embarks on a personal journey of self-discovery into the "real world."

“What some have taken to represent the ‘nine dash line’ is what one source described as ‘journey lines,’ the serial dashes often used in family animation and kid’s drawings to represent where a character has traveled to or from,” Variety added.

The "Barbie" movie was recently banned in Vietnam due to scenes that supposedly feature a map representing China's territorial claims in the South China Sea.

This has also triggered discussions in the Philippines, with three Senators expressing their opinions on whether the country should adopt Vietnam's decision to ban the movie.

The United Nations-backed court had ruled that China's sweeping claims over almost the entire South China Sea, depicted by the 9-dash line, have no legal basis. The Philippines has an exclusive economic zone in the resource-rich waters.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the fantasy film stars Margot Robbie as the titular character and Ryan Gosling as Ken. It is scheduled to open in Philippine cinemas on July 19.