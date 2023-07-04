Senators clash on Barbie's PH release over reported 9-dash line scene

MANILA (UPDATE) – At least 3 senators on Tuesday weighed in on whether the Philippines should follow Vietnam's decision to ban the highly-anticipated movie "Barbie" over scenes reportedly featuring China's so-called nine-dash line.

Sen. Francis Tolentino is urging the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) to ban the upcoming "Barbie" movie from cinemas.

"If the invalidated 9-dash line was indeed depicted in the movie 'Barbie,' then it is incumbent upon the MTRCB to ban the same as it denigrates Philippine sovereignty,” Tolentino said.

“Dapat lang ipagbawal ang pelikulang 'Barbie' dahil ang pinakita nitong 9-dash line ay salungat sa katotohan at ipinawalang-bisa na ng arbitral ruling noong 2016,” the lawmaker added.

Meanwhile, Senator Risa Hontiveros said there should be an explicit disclaimer about the matter prior to every screening of the movie.

“The movie is fiction, and so is the nine-dash line. At the minimum, our cinemas should include an explicit disclaimer that the nine-dash line is a figment of China’s imagination,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada said he would not be surprised if the MTRCB bans the movie, citing precedents.

“This is not a first as there had been similar cases in the past… It may be a work of fiction but still, this is a very sensitive issue… Matagal natin na ipinaglaban ito at dapat lamang na manindigan tayo sa mga usapin na may kinalaman sa soberanya ng bansa. Umaasa tayo na sa lalong madaling panahon ay makakapagbigay ng desisyon ang MTRCB ukol dito," Estrada said.

According to the MTRCB, it is currently conducting a review of the movie, vowing to provide its ratings of the film within the day.

Previously, the MTRCB has banned or pulled out films such as “Uncharted” and “Abominable” for featuring China’s 9-dash line.

The United Nations-backed court had ruled that China's sweeping claims over almost the entire South China Sea, depicted by the 9-dash line, have no legal basis. The Philippines has an exclusive economic zone in the resource-rich waters.

On Monday, Vietnam has already banned the "Barbie" movie from cinemas over scenes with a map showing China's claims to territory in the South China Sea.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the fantasy film stars Margot Robbie as the titular character and Ryan Gosling as Ken. It is scheduled to open in Philippine cinemas on July 19.