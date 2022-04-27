(L-R) US producers Alex Gartner, and Charles Roven, British actor/cast member Tom Holland, and US film director Ruben Fleischer attend the presentation of the movie 'Uncharted' in Madrid, Spain, 08 February 2022. The movie will be released in Spain on 11 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

MANILA — The Philippines has pulled out adventure film "Uncharted" from cinemas over a scene that shows a line declared by China to stake its claim to large parts of the South China Sea, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DFA said it asked the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board to pull out "Uncharted" from local movie houses due to a scene containing an image of China's "nine-dash line," described as "contrary to national interest."

"In its response to the DFA, MTRCB stated that it had 'ordered Columbia Pictures Industries Inc. to cease and desist from exhibiting the said motion picture, unless and until they are able to remove the objectionable scenes,'" the department said.

"The nine-dash claim is contrary to national interest, which has been settled in the 2016 Arbitral Award," the DFA said, referring to the 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

The United Nations-backed court had ruled that China's sweeping claims over almost the entire South China Sea have no legal basis. The Philippines has an exclusive economic zone in the resource-rich waters.

Last month, Vietnam banned "Uncharted" from domestic distribution, also because of a scene showing China's "nine-dash line."

The film, based on a video game series about treasure hunting, stars Tom Holland of "Spider-Man" fame.

