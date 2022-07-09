Jaclyn Jose plays a killer mom in new movie 'Tahan'

Photo from the Instagram page of Jaclyn Jose

MANILA -- Veteran actress Jaclyn Jose has played all sorts of challenging roles that brought her acting honors from both local and international award-giving bodies.

Since she started her acting career nearly four decades ago in William Pascual’s sexy film, “Chicas” (1984), Jose has made a respected name for herself in the acting arena. She bagged the Urian for Pascual’s “Takaw Tukso” (1987), Chito Roño’s “Itanong Mo sa Buwan” (1988); Lino Brocka’s “Macho Dancer” (1988), Joel Lamangan’s “The Flor Contemplacion Story” (1995) and Emmanuel de la Cruz’s “Sarong Banggi” (2005).

She enviably brought home the much-coveted best actress plum in the Cannes Film Festival for Brillante Mendoza’s searing family drama "Ma Rosa.”

But never has Jose played a killer mother like in her forthcoming acting assignment, director Bobby Bonifacio, Jr.’s dark, psychological, sexy thriller, “Tahan,” written by Quinn Carillo, who coined the title from a mother’s plea to her child.

“Interesting talaga ang film,” Jose told ABS-CBN News. “Ganu’n naman talaga ang mga nanay kahit salita lang. ‘Papatay ako para sa ‘yo.’ Totoo that a mother can do anything for her children.”

Essaying a killer for the first time is indeed a real challenge for Jose. “Mahirap,” she asserted. “Naglalabas ako ng mga laman-loob ng pinapatay ko. Tinatapon ko. Pero sobra naman ang detalye ng director ko sa lahat ng bagay.

“Pinapaliwanag niya lahat, kaya hindi naman ako nahirapan. Siyempre, maraming gory scenes sa pagpatay. Suspense talaga siya. Nakakatakot. Pero hindi naman ako nahirapan because Direk Bobby was always there to tell you what to do.

“All my co-actors were listening to Direk Bobby and following his instructions. Ang gaan-gaan ng work.”

It is Jose’s first time to work with sexy star Chloe Barreto, who plays her daughter, Elise, in “Tahan.” As the domineering mother, Nora, Jose doesn’t have qualms about tragically throwing her daughter into prostitution.

Nora goes on a killing spree to save her daughter from abusive clients. “With Chloe, she is quiet, listens and absorbs every work that Direk Bobby asks her to do,” Jose said. “Napakahirap ng role ni Chloe.

“I can assure you, nagawa ni Chloe ng tama ang trabaho through Direk Bobby’s guidance. Bilib ako sa bata. Tahimik, quiet, concentrating, listening. Hindi ko siya nakikitang laughing off camera before the take.

“She is very focused on her work. I admire her. Tawag ko sa kanya ‘Anak.’ I hope to work with these people again. Even the people behind and everyone else. This is very interesting film to watch.”

Although most of the young stars are understandably intimidated when it comes to working with Jose, the veteran actress wants to erase that notion.

“When I talk to new stars, I always tell them, I was once there,” she said. “Hindi ko sisindakin ang mga baguhan. Ang mga bata ang next generation na pwedeng magpatuloy nitong industry.

“So ang gagawin natin, papagaangin ang loob para makapag-trabaho sila ng mahusay. We should be nice to them. They are the future of this industry. They will continue the work. So let us be nice to them. Walang takutan dito.

“Hindi naman matigas ang ulo ni Chloe. Napaka-quiet. Napaka-masunurin. So you give back when the one in front of you responses. Chloe is very nice and very welcoming. I assured Direk Bobby, lahat ng baguhan, I will help. I was once there.

“Kung ano man ang narating ko, hindi ako magiging maramot sa next generation. I will always help them. For the industry to become better. Everybody on the set was so nice. Ano pa ang gagawin ko? I told them, ‘Just be nice and work.’ I’m so glad nakasama ako sa pelikulang ito.”

Jose said she never judged actresses who cannot deliver. She is consistently supportive with her new co-stars.

“Alam ko ‘pag ang artista magtatagal,” she said. “Alam ko kung three years lang. [Laughed] I’ve been here in this business for so long. Hindi na ako ang magsasabi noon. Ang tadhana na.

“You just have to be nice and let them deliver. Kasi ‘pag tatakutin mo, ano mangyayari? Take four, take eight, take ten? That will not work. The more they will become nervous. The more they cannot deliver.

“Paano kung may potential? Natakot lang kaya hindi naka-deliver. On my part, I want to be as positive as I can be. You just have to give them a chance and not be a hindrance to their success.

“I just don’t like negativity on the set. I go for positivity and let the young stars do their work. Kasi when you block them, ikaw pa ang magiging dahilan kung bakit nag-stop ang career niyan?”

Jose is simply giving back to allow newbies to eventually prosper. “I am very welcoming to new actors and new actresses,” she said. “I always say, I was once there. Nanggaling ako diyan doing sexy films. Minsan din akong naging bagong artista.

“Pero walang nag-block sa akin to go on. What Tita Charito Solis had given me and all the senior actors, veteran stars before me. Ganu’n lang. Simple lang. Kung gusto nilang tumagal, focus, be professional, be nice and let’s work.”

Jose acknowledged that listening to the veteran stars who guided her career early on and heeding their advice was a big factor for her. “Malaking bagay ngayon na may director who guides the new stars,” the veteran actress asserted.

“Noong time namin dati with si [Lino] Brocka, mumurahin ka. Sisigaw. Walang tutulong sa ‘yo but yourself. Kahit si Tita Chato, ‘pag nagkamali ka dati, mumurahin ka. Kung hindi ako nakinig noon, wala ako ngayon.”

In doing sexy scenes, Jose’s advice to the younger generation is to give their all, if possible, in just only one take to avoid more exposure.

“Isahan na lang, good take pa,” she insisted. “Ganu’n din ang ginagawa ko noong araw. One time na lang ‘pag sexy scenes.

“Napaka-sexy ng mga bata ngayon. Ang sexy ni Chloe. Ang ganda ng katawan. Parang mannequin. They just have to do their part. Huwag silang sindakin, so they can do the scenes without hesitation.

“What is interesting about this film is the revelation towards the end. Very surprising. Ang likot ng isipan ng writer to come up with the twist.

“Sobrang revelation ang ending nitong ‘Tahan’ for Chloe to be a star of her own in the next film. Si Direk Bobby nandiyan naman to guide her.”

Jose is presently in the US visiting her son. “I got to see my son and spent time with him,” she happily said. “Siguro naman sa haba-haba ng work that I’ve done, I deserve a little rest. But I will be coming home soon and I will be working again.

“That, nobody can take that away from me. Portraying a character. Not characterizing. Habang buhay ko na ‘yang dadalhin. Portraying a character. That is what I love most. That is what I’m blessed at.

“I’m going to be back soon and work again. I’m excited to do an indie film, a tele-serye or whatever work that will make me happy and comfortable.”