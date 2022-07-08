(From left) BINI’s Maloi, Mikha, Stacey, Sheena, Gwen, Colet, Jhoanna, and Aiah perform ‘Lagi’ on ‘It’s Showtime.’ Screenshot/ABS-CBN

MANILA — The nation’s girl group BINI opened “It’s Showtime” on Friday with the stage debut of its bubblegum pop hit “Lagi,” which later had host and former Streetboys member Vhong Navarro dancing along.

Jhoanna, Aiah, Sheena, Colet, Stacey, Mikha, Gwen, and Maloi donned pink as they performed the upbeat track about being overcome with infatuation and falling in love.

Sagad ang kasiyahan sa kantahan at sayawan ngayong #ShowtimeSagadTumawa Friday with BINI pic.twitter.com/G2E3OxMt3d — It's Showtime (@itsShowtimeNa) July 8, 2022

Written and composed by Louie Canaria, “Lagi” ranked No. 1 upon its release in the iTunes Philippines songs chart, for being the most downloaded track on the digital store. Its music video, meanwhile, peaked at No. 20 in YouTube’s Trending for Music list.

“Lagi” was also featured in several Spotify editorial playlists in the Philippines, including RADAR, Pop Tracks, most recently, EQUAL, featuring women artists.

After BINI’s performance on Friday, Navarro obliged the challenge to dance a few steps from “Lagi,” with the group’s main dancer Sheena guiding her “ultimate crush” through the choreography.

The two went on to do another TikTok dance challenge: South Korean rapper Jessi’s “Zoom.” Sheena earlier went viral in April for her cover of the dance, which has since amassed 93 million views on the platform.

BINI’s opening number for “It’s Showtime” leads up the members’ back-to-back concert performances: “Tugatog” on July 15 with several other P-pop acts; and “Be You” on July 22 with South Korea’s Red Velvet and BINI’s sibling group BGYO.

