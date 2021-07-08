Martin Nievera marks 39th years in showbiz

MANILA -- OPM veteran Martin Nievera is celebrating his 39th year in the music industry.

On Instagram, Nievera thanked all those who supported his career for almost four decades.

"As I look back at my 39 years of singing and performing for all of you, I realize in deep humility how blessed I am that you all are still there after all these years. Thank you for letting me do what I love to do best. 39 years is a long time, but I still feel I have so much to learn and so much to do and so much to share with you," Nievera wrote in the caption.

He also thanked his family for supporting his dreams.

"To my family, who have sacrificed most of those 39 years to allow me to do what I do, thank you so much for always understanding and supporting me and my dreams. Thank you everybody! I love you all. I sing for YOU! I intend to for the rest of my life… until forever!" he added.

Nievera was only 19-year-old when he started his singing career. He is best known for his hits "Be My Lady," “Each Day With You," "Ikaw Ang Lahat sa Akin," and many more.



The singer-songwriter is popular host on TV, starting with "Penthouse Live" with his former wife Pops Fernandez in the '80s, "Martin After Dark," which aired from 1994 to 1997, and "Martin Late @ Nite" from 1998 to 2002.

Currently, Nievera is part of "ASAP Natin 'To."

