K-pop: Super Junior's Heechul, Twice's Momo break up

K-pop stars Kim Heechul of Super Junior and Momo Hirai of Twice have broken up, more than a year after going public with their relationship.

Soompi, a website dedicated to Korean entertainment news, reported Thursday that the artists' agencies, Label SJ and JYP Entertainment, confirmed the split.

"We’ve checked with the artist, and it is true that they broke up," the agencies said in a statement published in the Soompi report.

The idols, who had a 13-year age difference, made their relationship public in January 2020.

Just last month, Twice released its 10th mini album, "Taste of Love," which spawned the lead single "Alcohol-Free."

Meanwhile, Super Junior, a 15-year-old group that greatly contributed to K-pop's global popularity, released an album back in March, fronted by the single "House Party."

