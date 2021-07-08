Joem Bascon: 'Iba ang nangyari sa mga sinasabi'

Screenshot from Star Magic's YouTube video

Actor Joem Bascon has decided to keep his silence on several issues hurled against him and his personal life but said stories circulating before were untrue.

Asked about how he handles bashing, Bascon shared to Star Magic Inside News that it was his choice not to air his side about a certain issue which he did not mention in detail.

“Di ko naman talaga nasabi yung side ko at hanggang ngayon pinili ko talagang hindi siya sabihin. Iba ang nangyari sa mga sinasabi,” he said.

It was not clear if Bascon was referring to the jabs he received from some netizens on social media after his breakup with vlogger Crisha Uy followed by the rekindled romance and having a child with actress Meryll Soriano.

“Siguro kung ano yung gusto nilang sabihin about me or sa nangyari, I guess sa kanila na lang,” Bascon added.

The actor also revealed he has learned to be objective and collected when dealing with his bashers unlike before when he would engage with some of his critics.

“Mas objective na ko ngayon pagdating sa mga pag-criticize sa nangyari sa buhay ko, sa buhay naming lahat. Mas kalmado ko na siya i-approach,” he quipped.

Bascon explained that it irked him when people criticized Soriano and his family.

“Before sumasagot ako sa social media, medyo may pagka mainit ang ulo ko, alam ni Meme (Soriano) yun. Mainit ulo ko kapag may nagki-criticize lalo na sa kanya o sa pamilya. Kasi sakin okay lang, wag lang si Meme o family ko,” he added.

Last May, Soriano also said she has no time for their bashers anymore, especially now that she is taking care of their child, Guido.

"Wala akong time for it. Nag-aalaga ako ng baby, masaya ang buhay,” she said.

According to her, she has experienced suffering postpartum depression after giving birth to her son with actor Bernard Palanca, Eli, and she does not want to go through it again.

The two were first rumored to be together in 2020 after they were spotted together on New Year’s Eve.

The following year, the couple surprised the public with their newborn son, a confirmation of their rekindled romance.

