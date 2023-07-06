MANILA -- After more than a year, Christian Bables finally received his Best Actor award from the 19th edition of the Asian Film Festival in Rome, Italy.

Last year, Bables was named best actor for his portrayal in “Big Night” as Dharna, a gay beautician who wants to clear his name after being dragged into a drug watchlist. Tying Bables for the award was Vince Rillon for his role in "Resbak," directed by Brillante Mendoza, who was also conferred a lifetime achievement award by the Roma Lazio Film Commission headed by its artistic director Antonio Termenini.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Bables expressed his gratitude to the festival and to his director Jun Lana.

"Thank you, @asian_film_festivals for recognizing the amount of love and passion I have for my craft. This is a continuous reminder for me that I am always just as good as my last work. I will never get tired of lending my heart and soul, to the characters that are just waiting to be heard and seen. I will never get tired of putting my heart in jeopardy. To my director, Jun Lana, and to my @theideafirstcompany family, thank you for the never ending trust and confidence. Direk Jun, I’ll forever be grateful and will always be a fan of your brilliance! Cheers to more exciting days ahead. Love, Your 19th Asian Film Festival Best Actor," Bables wrote.

Currently, Bables is part of iWantTFC's original series "Drag You & Me" starring Andrea Brillantes.

