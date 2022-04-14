Brillante Mendoza (left) and Vince Rillon. Photos courtesy of Brillante Mendoza

Veteran director Brillante Mendoza and actor Vince Rillon scored a double victory in the 19th edition of the Asian Film Festival in Rome, Italy.

For his body of work, Mendoza was conferred a lifetime achievement award by the Roma Lazio Film Commission headed its artistic director Antonio Termenini.

Rillon was named best actor for his portrayal of an avenging young thief against a crime syndicate in Mendoza's "Resbak," one of the featured films at the Asian Film Festival.

"Maraming salamat po, Lord God, at mas lalo ko pa pong pagbubutihin ang lahat ng aking tatahakin sa industriya," Rillon posted on his social media account hours after he received the award Wednesday at the Farnese Arthouse in Rome.

Mendoza told ABS-CBN News that he is grateful and humbled by the latest recognition of his talent as a filmmaker.

The Asian Film Festival program also includes Mendoza's "Gensan Punch," based on the life story of a disabled Japanese boxer.

From April 6 to 13, 2022, the film fest showcased 30 feature films from China, South Korea, Philippines, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand. It also highlighted the debut of young directors.

The Philippines is also represented by Erik Matti's "On the Job: The Missing 8" and "The Brokers" by Daniel Palacio.