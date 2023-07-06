MANILA -- The action thriller "Topakk" starring Kapamilya star Arjo Atayde will have its world premiere at the 76th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland this August.

The film's inclusion in Locarno was announced by the both Atayde and the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) on social media on Thursday.

The film directed by Richard Somes was one of the recipients of the FDCP's CreatePHFilms Large Budget Production Fund in 2021.

Atayde, meanwhile, also gave his followers a first look at "Topakk."

Based on the film’s official synopsis provided by Variety, "Topakk" centers on Miguel (Atayde), a security guard who was previously discharged from the military due to PTSD. He finds himself embroiled in a different kind of war when a young woman seeks his protection against a corrupt police death squad working for a drug cartel.

The film also stars Sid Lucero and Julia Montes.

Last May, "Topakk" had its gala screening at the Cannes’ Marché du Film Fantastic Pavilion.

Atayde recently starred in the psychological thriller series "Cattleya Killer," which premiered on Prime Video in June.

