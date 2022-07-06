‘It’s Showtime,’ ‘Lunch Out Loud’ to air back-to-back on TV5

‘It’s Showtime’ is the long-running noontime program of ABS-CBN

MANILA — (UPDATED) “It’s Showtime,” the long-running ABS-CBN noontime program, will also be seen on TV5 starting this month, TV5 confirmed on Wednesday.

The Kapamilya program will join forces with TV5’s “Lunch Out Loud,” also a variety show, with “back-to-back” entertainment for viewers this month, according to the TV5 newscast “Frontline Pilipinas.”

ABS-CBN has yet to issue an official statement, as of posting.

Now on its 12th year, “It’s Showtime” is hosted by Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Vhong Navarro, Ogie Alcasid, Karylle, Jhong Hilario, Kim Chiu, Amy Perez, Jugs Jugueta, Teddy Corpuz, Ryan Bang, Jackie Gonzaga, and Ion Perez.

The program’s current segments are the iconic singing competition “Tawag ng Tanghalan,” the pageant “Showtime Sexy Babe,” and the parlor game “Palarong Pangmadla.”

“It’s Showtime” follows several other ABS-CBN titles that are being simulcast or broadcast on TV5 in addition to Kapamilya platforms.

Since May 2021, the concert variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To,” the film anthology “FPJ: Da King,” and the “Primetime Bida” teleserye block of ABS-CBN have been airing on TV5 in the same time slot as Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live.

In June, the talent search “Idol Philippines” also joined TV5’s weekend programming, with a different airing time from its schedule on ABS-CBN platforms.