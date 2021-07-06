Vice Ganda blasts website over fake news alleging he tweeted vs stars who left ABS-CBN

Comedy superstar Vice Ganda. FILE/Instagram: @teamviceph

MANILA — Comedy superstar Vice Ganda blasted a website on Tuesday over an article it published claiming he tweeted against Kapamilya stars who left ABS-CBN, amid its broadcast crisis.

On Twitter, the “It’s Showtime” host linked to the article in question, from the website “Philippine News,” with the title, “Vice Ganda Has This ‘Patutsada’ Against John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo?”.

The story falsely claimed that Vice Ganda had tweeted, then deleted, the following statement: “Ang kapal ng mukha ng mga taong nagsasabing nauubos na ang mga Kapamilya Artist. Kung dyan kayo Masaya, bahala kayo basta sinabi ko na dati pa, wala kayong future dyan sa Kabila. Charot!”

Kadiri tong FAKE NEWS na to!!!!!! Pero mas KADIRI yung mga sumakay!!!! Pero PINAKA KADIRI yung mga sumusweldo at kumikita sa FAKE NEWS!!! https://t.co/vlvr4uVjUa — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) July 6, 2021

Alonzo recently signed with GMA-7, while Cruz has appeared on programs of the TV station. Both Alonzo and Cruz are homegrown talents of rival network ABS-CBN.

Vice Ganda, a Kapamilya for over a decade, has been a vocal supporter of ABS-CBN amid the crisis resulting from the denial of its franchise of congressional panel in mid-2020.

Mga taong sa panahon ngayon chismis, paninirang puri at fake news pa din ang trabaho YUUUUICCCCKKK!!!! Mas mababa pa kayo sa TAE! Yan ang #FACT ! — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) July 6, 2021

Reacting to the article, Vice Ganda wrote, unedited: “Kadiri tong FAKE NEWS na to!!!!!! Pero mas KADIRI yung mga sumakay!!!! Pero PINAKA KADIRI yung mga sumusweldo at kumikita sa FAKE NEWS!!!”

“Mga taong sa panahon ngayon chismis, paninirang puri at fake news pa din ang trabaho YUUUUICCCCKKK!!!! Mas mababa pa kayo sa TAE! Yan ang #FACT!” he added, in a subsequent tweet.

As of writing, the fake news item from Philippine News remained published.

