New Star Magic Catalogue to be launched on July 6

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's talent management arm Star Magic has released the teaser for the upcoming star-studded launch of the latest Star Magic Catalogue.

The grand event will be streamed live on Thursday, July 6.

"Another Star Magic star-studded celebration like no other with the best and brightest of the Philippine showbiz industry is coming to you this THURSDAY, JULY 6! Tune in to the livestream and witness the stellar event unfold before your eyes on Star Magic’s YouTube channel! See you on the stream, Kapamilya!" Star Magic captioned its social media post.

The Star Magic Catalogue features the latest portfolio of its artists.

