Star Magic announces upcoming events for the year

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's talent management arm Star Magic is set to bring more exciting and star-studded events this year.

On Thursday during the first-ever Star Magical Prom, Star Magic announced its upcoming events for 2023 in a special video presentation.

First off, it will hold what it bills as the "hottest and sexiest party" this summer with the first-ever Star Magic Bikini Ball.



There will also be a tribute to mothers at the Star MAMAGic Day.

The much-awaited celebrity sports fest returns with the 2023 All Star Games.

Star Magic will also launch its Star Magic Catalogue, which will feature the latest portfolio of its artists.

And, before the year is over, the most glittery, joyful get-together for the holidays will happen at the Star Magical Christmas, which was first held last year.

On Thursday, Star Magic artists were reunited for a night of love, friendship and magic at the Star Magical Prom, which was also attended by ABS-CBN executives.

Related video: