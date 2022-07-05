Star Magic produces first movie 'Connected'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's talent arm Star Magic is venturing into film production with Star Magic Studios, which has released the full trailer and the official poster for its debut film "Connected."

The first movie produced by Star Magic Studios features former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates Amanda Zamora, Chico Alicaya, Gail Banawis, Ralph Malibunas, Kobie Brown and Andi Abaya. "PBB" host Richard Juan is also part of the film.

The romantic-comedy is directed by Theodore Boborol and will be showing on July 22 on KTX, iWantTFC, TFC IPTV Video on Demand and Sky Cable pay-per-view.

The feel-good movie on youth-romance is part of Star Magic's 30th anniversary celebration.

Related video: