MANILA -- Nash Aguas took to social media to share photos of his first day at work as a councilor in Cavite City on Monday.

It is the former child actor’s first venture into politics after he won in the recently concluded elections where he ranked second with the most number of votes among all those who ran for councilor.

“First session. Simula na ang trabaho. Our journey back to being a first class city starts today,” he captioned his post.

Aguas was part of the ABS-CBN inspiration series “Huwag Kang Mangamba.” Prior to that, he was in "A Soldier's Heart," which ended its run in September 2020.

He began his showbiz career after his stint in ABS-CBN’s “Star Circle Kid Quest.” He then joined the now-defunct kiddie show “Goin Bulilit.”