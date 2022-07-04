LOOK: Vice Ganda's 'chugug' concert in California

Comedy superstar Vice Ganda successfully staged his two-night concert in California over the weekend, with two more stops scheduled in Washington and New Jersey this month.

On Instagram, Vice Ganda shared photos of his shows at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California, writing: “Thank you, Lord! Super packed and fun [two-night] concert. Winner! Chugug!”

The snaps also show his colorful fashion for the concert, including a heart-shaped outfit adorned with emojis and an elegant white gown.

Vice Ganda’s guest performers were singer Darren Espanto and the comedy duo of MC and Lassy. They will also join the “It’s Showtime” host at his shows in Seattle, Washington on July 8 and Atlantic City, New Jersey on July 10.

Vice Ganda’s partner Ion Perez at one point interacted with him on stage, as seen in photos shared by concert producer Anna Puno of StarMedia.

Dubbed “Fully Vice-cinated,” the concert tour will next be held in the Middle East, with stops in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in August.