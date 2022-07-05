Home > Entertainment LOOK: Angel Locsin, husband visit Spain ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 05 2022 12:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Actress Angel Locsin turned to social media to share photos of her and her husband Neil Arce's trip to Spain. In one of her most recent Intagram posts, Locsin shared a snap of her soaking up the sun at Playa del Postiguet in Alicante. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Locsin-Arce (@therealangellocsin) "Under the Mediterranean sun," she wrote her Instagram post. In her previous post, Locsin also shared a snap of her and Arce enjoying Spanish food in Valencia. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Locsin-Arce (@therealangellocsin) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Locsin-Arce (@therealangellocsin) "With my favorites. Shrimps and the husband!" she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Locsin-Arce (@therealangellocsin) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Locsin-Arce (@therealangellocsin) Locsin and Arce got engaged tied the knot in a civil ceremony August last year. Angel Locsin, Neil Arce are now married Related videos: Watch more News on iWantTFC Watch more News on iWantTFC Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber celebrity travel Read More: Angel Locsin Neil Arce Spain celebrity travel /entertainment/07/05/22/maymay-entrata-may-bagong-album/news/07/05/22/ph-history-not-just-about-heroes-but-events-lawmaker/news/07/05/22/phivolcs-phreatic-eruption-sa-kanlaon-posible/overseas/07/05/22/chinese-ships-enter-japanese-waters-near-senkakus-15th-this-year/entertainment/07/05/22/star-magic-produces-first-movie-connected