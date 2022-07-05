Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Angel Locsin, husband visit Spain

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 05 2022 12:02 PM

Actress Angel Locsin turned to social media to share photos of her and her husband Neil Arce's trip to Spain.

In one of her most recent Intagram posts, Locsin shared a snap of her soaking up the sun at Playa del Postiguet in Alicante.


 
"Under the Mediterranean sun," she wrote her Instagram post.

In her previous post, Locsin also shared a snap of her and Arce enjoying Spanish food in Valencia.


 
"With my favorites. Shrimps and the husband!" she wrote.

Locsin and Arce got engaged tied the knot in a civil ceremony August last year.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Watch more News on iWantTFC
Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Angel Locsin   Neil Arce   Spain   celebrity travel  