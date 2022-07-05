LOOK: Angel Locsin, husband visit Spain

Actress Angel Locsin turned to social media to share photos of her and her husband Neil Arce's trip to Spain.

In one of her most recent Intagram posts, Locsin shared a snap of her soaking up the sun at Playa del Postiguet in Alicante.





"Under the Mediterranean sun," she wrote her Instagram post.

In her previous post, Locsin also shared a snap of her and Arce enjoying Spanish food in Valencia.





"With my favorites. Shrimps and the husband!" she wrote.

Locsin and Arce got engaged tied the knot in a civil ceremony August last year.

