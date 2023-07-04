SB19's Pablo, Josh to release new version of 'Iron Heart' theme

MANILA -- Pablo and Josh Cullen of P-pop giant SB19 are set to release a new version of "Sino Ka Ba," the theme song of ABS-CBN's hit action drama "The Iron Heart," which is now on its newest season, Star Creatives announced on Monday night.

In a video posted on social media, the two SB19 members can be seen recording inside a studio.

Pablo and Josh also invited everyone to support their version of 'Sino Ka Ba.'"

"Sino Ka Ba" was composed by Rox Santos, Jeremy G and Jonathan Manalo, who is also the producer.

"Idol Philippines" season 2 champion Khimo Gumatay was the first to record "Sino Ka Ba" last year.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

