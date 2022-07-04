MANILA — Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin portray lovers whose relationship ends in the music video of Ace Banzuelo’s “Muli,” providing a glimpse of the new tandem’s chemistry.

Released on Sunday, the music video initially shows the couple during happier times, before their separation leaves Fedelin in anguish, reflecting Banzuelo’s own portrayal of heartbreak.

The viral hit’s video quickly raked in views overnight, nearing the 900,000 mark and reaching the third spot in music trends on YouTube, as of writing.

Dubbed “FranSeth” by their fans, Diaz and Fedelin were introduced as an onscreen pair in May, with the announcement of their first teleserye as love interests, “Dirty Linen.”

Diaz and Fedelin — along with their respective, former screen partners Kyle Echarri and Andrea Brillantes — were launched as The Gold Squad in 2019. They co-starred in major projects, including as a group and as a love team.

While the official pairings at the time were “KyCine” (Echarri and Diaz) and “SethDrea” (Fedelin and Brillantes), some fans also saw potential in the prospect of switching partners.

What seemed impossible then has finally happened, to the joy of “FranSeth” fans who on Monday continued to express excitement over their idol’s music-video outing, making “FRANSETHxACE MULI MV” a top trending topic on Twitter.