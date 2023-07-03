'Drag Race PH' to reveal season 2 cast on July 11

Photo from 'Drag Race PH' Twitter account.

MANILA — A new batch of queens competing to be the next drag superstar will be announced next week, "Drag Race Philippines" said Monday.

In an announcement, "Drag Race Philippines" said the meet-the-queens will be aired on July 11. The show has yet to announce how many will be competing for the crown.

"Mabuhayyy!! #DragRacePH Season 2 is coming soon! Meet your new batch of queens July 11th!" it said.

Last October, American company World of Wonder (WOW) announced that “Drag Race Philippines” was renewed for a second season. It also confirmed that the “Untucked” segment will be returning next season.

Precious Paula Nicole was crowned as the first winner of "Drag Race Philippines" at the conclusion of the competition series.

She bested 11 other drag queens after 10 episodes and various challenges where she clinched one for the “Rusical” challenge.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas editions through the years.

