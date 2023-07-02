Sarah G, Matteo put up production outfit, music studio

Celebrity couple and Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli pose during the pop star's media launch as an endorser of an insurance company, joining her husband. ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Three years into their marriage, celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli have definitely taken their union to another level.

They put up their own company, G Productions, two years back to mount concerts and shows. On their own, they have managed to invest their money in really productive businesses.

“We see a lot of potentials in artists,” Geronimo told ABS-CBN News. “We feel like kulang ng push. Ang galing nitong artist na ‘to pero hindi na-push masyado. His talents or capabilities as an artist are not maximized.”

“Even me, when I hear certain music offered to me, but meron akong mai-isip na certain artist na parang mas bagay. So, I told my husband, ‘Love, it will be nice that in the future, we can – not manage – also get involved in production, whatever project that is.”

G Productions was started by the couple this pandemic. “We were shooting videos at home on our own,” Guidicelli shared. “Sabi namin, ‘Love, gawa nga tayo ng production company, G Productions.’ We simply laughed. But afterwards, we took it seriously.”

To date, G Productions has been co-producing projects with Viva. Geronimo’s music videos and concerts are co-produced with Viva.

In fact, Geronimo’s forthcoming concert with Bamboo on July 7 at the Araneta Coliseum is mounted by G Productions. “Proud na proud si Boss Vic [Del Rosario],” Geronimo said. “He said, ‘Bakas tayo diyan’.”

“Sarah is the president of G Productions,” Guidicelli pointed out. “I’m really encouraging Sarah. She has creative control in doing what she wants.”

“I want to make her feel that she can do what she wants to do. I’m just here to support my wife. The legs are down here, but it’s all her creativity.

“Sarah is all about collaborations. If you hear her new songs, those are all from new artists. That’s her advocacy. To really push Filipino artists.”

Meanwhile, G Studios is where Geronimo’s recordings and shoots will be done. It will also be open to other artists.

“We’re opening end of July,” Guidicelli said. “We can shoot there in Alabang. My wife has a businesswoman heart. It’s inside her. I’m just here to support her.”

“There is no studio in Alabang,” Geronimo said. “We have many friends who live in the south. So, they can go there and use the studio.”

Geronimo is convinced that she should know the business side of her career. “I think that’s part of the protocol that you should know money matters, as well,” she maintained. “I hope one day, we artists can really enrich our art.”

Added Guidicelli, “If we’re very passionate on something, on a certain topic and we really want to put time and effort and invest on something, we try to keep it within very, very few people, with our family, just us. It’s more of family-oriented thing all the time.”

As a couple, Geronimo and Guidicelli are not always into working. They do enjoy their time together bonding.

“Nakakatuwa nga na nakakapag-travel kaming mag-asawa,” Geronimo said. “Basta we can have enough funds for our travel, we can go. No more material things. What is important is we have our funds for travel and have good food.”

Geronimo admitted she is not one materialistic woman. “Of course, in my work, it’s important to take care of aesthetics aspects. Who else will uplift our imaging? That’s our responsibility.”

“But we really enjoy travelling and eating good food. I also want memories of eating good food. Beautiful memories.”

The two balance their culinary adventures with an active lifestyle to keep themselves fit.

“Grabeng mag-work out si Sarah,” Guidicelli commented. “I regularly work out, but Sarah works out all the time. She does yoga, pilates, treadmill regularly. She really keeps fit. Not a lot of people know she’s a very strong runner. She can finish five kilometers in around 25 minutes. She’s a good runner.”

The pop star laughed at Guidicelli’s declaration of her running time. “The 25 minutes, mag-boyfriend-girlfriend pa tayo noon,” she said. “Siyempre, nagpapa-impress pa ako sa ‘yo noon!”

The couple, who are now both brand ambassadors of Sunlife Insurance, are likewise very passionate about their advocacies. Geronimo just joined the Sunlife family, where Guidicelli has been a member for eight years now. Also part of Sunlife are actor Piolo Pascual and his son, Iñigo, as well as Donny Pangilinan.

“Just last year, we became very much involved in sustainability,” Guidicelli offered. “We have this little space in the jungles of Laguna and we fell in love with the place. It’s actually a farm. We grow crops and some produce, like arugula, lettuce, cherry tomatoes, for our restaurants [Italian dining place Da Gianni in Alabang and BGC],” he said.

Guidicelli also spoke at length about his and Geronimo's shared passion for taking care of animals.

“Sarah is also very passionate with animal welfare. She started being involved with this foundation, Animal Kingdom Foundation [AKF]. Their whole messaging is to stop animal cruelty and dog meat trade. She is very involved in animal rights.

“Last week, we were in Batangas in Tita Susan Enriquez’s farm. Going back home, she saw two kittens on the road and she said, ‘Love, tigil tayo, kunin natin.’ I told her, ‘Huwag! Mayro’ng may-ari niyan.’ So we moved the cats to the side. Then umandar na kami, bumalik ang cats sa gitna. She insisted talaga that we get the cats. So kinuha namin. We brought them to our friend in Batangas who really rescues cats.

“At first, she wanted the cats for our house. We already have five dogs and two cats. I told her, the additional two cats are a little too much.”

