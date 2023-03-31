MANILA -- Actor Matteo Guidicelli, who turned 33 last March 26, said that his main priority now is to be a good husband to his wife Sarah Geronimo.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Guidicelli shared a video of his birthday celebration with his family and friends.

"When they asked me 'what am I, what I wan to be? ' sabi ko I am a husband to my wife. ... Yes we do business, we do this, we do that but my main priority is being a husband to my wife," Guidicelli said in the video.



Guidicelli and Geronimo recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary. They have been together for more than nine years as a couple.

