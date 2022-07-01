MANILA — “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” the long-running ABS-CBN teleserye that’s made a mark on pop culture, will celebrate its seventh year on air, according to a teaser released Friday.

In the half-minute video from producer Dreamscape Entertainment, the series’ official photos of Coco Martin as Cardo since 2015 are seen on by one, before forming a collage with the number 7 prominently shown.

“Sa pagdating natin sa ika-pitong taon, hatid namin sa inyo ang mas kaabang-abang pang mga gabi sa #FPJsAngProbinsyano,” the teaser’s caption read.

Now the Philippines’ longest-running scripted drama, “Ang Probinsyano” premiered on September 28, 2015, becoming the country’s No. 1 TV show until ABS-CBN was forced off free television in mid-2020.

Migrating to digital platforms, including Kapamilya Online Live, the primetime series steadily grew its viewership, setting record after record. Most recently, it crossed the 300,000-mark in concurrent live viewers in June.

The teaser pertaining to its anniversary milestone appears to indicate that “Ang Probinsyano” will reach September 2022, contrary to speculation that the program will soon conclude.

Aside from Kapamilya Online Live, “Ang Probinsyano” can be watched via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.

