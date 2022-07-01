Seo In Guk in the music video for his latest single ‘My Love.’ Screengrab

MANILA — South Korean singer-actor Seo In Guk has returned to music, recently dropping a single album that sought to show his romantic side.

“There’s a lot of different kinds of emotion[s] of love. Out of all those emotions, I wanted to focus on loving and cherishing the other person,” Seo said of the two-track album’s theme in a video message sent Friday to ABS-CBN News.

The album, unveiled last June 14, marks Seo’s first new solo music in five years. His last release was the single “Better Together” in 2017.

During the years in between, Seo focused on his acting career, though he recorded a handful of soundtracks for some of the TV dramas he starred in, such as “Star” from “The Smile Has Left Your Eyes” (2018) and “Distant Fate” from “Doom At Your Service” (2021).

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The album is fronted by the title track “My Love,” a laidback R&B song featuring rapper Ravi.

The 34-year-old artist described “My Love” as “a song you’ll never get tired of listening [to]” and likened its mood to “a strong scent of coffee.”

“You can’t get sick of it… the sound came out really fun so I’m really satisfied with it,” said Seo of the song.

Seo launched his singing career after winning the first season of the singing competition “Superstar K” in 2009.

He made his acting breakthrough with the hit coming-of-age drama “Reply 1997” and currently stars in the series “Café Minamdang.”