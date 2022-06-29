South Korean actor Hwang In Youp at a press conference before his first fan meeting in Manila last June 19, 2022.

MANILA — Rising South Korean star Hwang In Youp credits his popularity in the Philippines to his role in the 2020 drama “True Beauty.”

Hwang, 31, recently visited the country for his first fan meeting here, an event that he said was made possible thanks to the success of the coming-of-age series where he played the “second male lead” Han Seo Jun.

“Because of the love that was given to my role, Han Seo Jun, in ‘True Beauty,’ I’m here now in the Philippines for a fan meeting,” the actor said in an interview with ABS-CBN News via an interpreter, hours before he charmed supporters at the New Frontier Theater last June 19.

Hwang said he was overwhelmed by the support of Filipino fans, many of whom welcomed him upon his arrival at Manila’s airport the night before the fan meeting.

“It must have been hard and tiring for you who came to the airport late yesterday, but thank you so much for welcoming us so warmly,” he said, addressing fans.

The actor said “it’s touching for me to be back” in the Philippines, having lived and studied for four years in Davao City prior to entering South Korea’s entertainment industry. He added that he had the “happiest memories” during his stay here.

Hwang began a career in modeling in 2017, a year before he landed his first acting gig through a web series. He then debuted in the small screen with a supporting role in the historical drama “The Tale of Nokdu” in 2019.

In 2020, Hwang played a school bully in the series “18 Again” before getting his big break with “True Beauty.”

Based on a popular webtoon of the same title, the 16-episode “True Beauty” follows the story of a girl who masters the art of makeup to transform herself into a “goddess” after suffering from bullying in her previous school.

When she moves to a new school, she becomes entangled in a love triangle with a popular boy and his former best friend, played by Hwang.



Hwang attributes the show’s popularity to its source material. He also believes that Han Seo Jun is a well-written character, endearing viewers with his caring and protective personality underneath a “bad boy” exterior.

“‘True Beauty’ was a really popular webtoon, that’s why Han Seo Jun is also popular and known by many people. At the same time, the writer made Han Seo Jun charming. He has some charm points, even though he’s a bit boastful and mischievous,” Hwang said.

But there has always been much more to Hwang — who currently has over 14 million Instagram followers — than his portrayal of Han Seo Jun, as proven by the roles he’s taken on in shows of varying genres.

Earlier this year, Hwang starred alongside top Korean actor Ji Chang Wook in Netflix’s musical “The Sound of Magic.” He currently stars in the legal drama “Why Her?”.

“Rather than being limited to a genre, my goal is to show you the most diverse sides of me. I think I’ll try harder to show you a new side of me,” he said.

Hwang said he has no specific role in mind for his future projects, hoping only to show his versatility as an actor.

“I still have very little experience as an actor… but I want to try other roles that I haven’t done before so I can show fans what I can do,” said Hwang, who was also mum on his upcoming projects.

“I know that you guys are very supportive so I hope I can get more projects to repay the love that I get from you guys,” he told fans.

