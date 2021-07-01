‘Sinkbeat’: Chris Martin reveals the story behind Coldplay’s ‘Higher Power’

The newest song of hit band Coldplay “Higher Power” was born in the bathroom of its lead vocalist, Chris Martin.

In a virtual interview with MYX Philippines, Martin shared that he was brushing his teeth when he suddenly hit the sink of his bathroom which produced an oddly good sound.

“I was brushing my teeth and I don't know why but I started to hit the sink in the bathroom. I don't know what was the reason for that but it sounded really nice so I recorded it a bit. And the song arrived on top of that drumbeat or sinkbeat,” the award-winning singer said.

Catching the song at the most strange time, Chris just considered it as a gift for being able to make music in different possible ways.

“Sometimes songs arrive at the most strange times or through the strangest portals but you have to always be open to catching them,” he continued.

Asked about the actual meaning of the song, the lead singer explained that it is about finding the magic within oneself, especially when someone is feeling down.

“The meaning of the song, I think, was always looking for the magic in other people and yourself, and remembering, when you're feeling depressed or someone else is depressed, that you are also magical,” he added.

Meanwhile, the release of “Higher Power” featured an out-of-the-world video which they attributed to an astronaut who loves their music.

They eventually worked on the idea of space as a theme, explaining that its concept showed no boundaries and differences.

“We got a message one day saying this astronaut loves the music. Maybe he could play our song for the first time. We love the idea because where he is, in the International Space Station, there is no borders. There is no separation of races, nationalities or languages. So it just felt like a very neutral, in a good way, in space to play something,” Chris said.

Coldplay’s bassist Guy Berryman also talked about the band’s initiative to push for environmental reforms, especially on limiting carbon footprint.

“We all have to focus on global level environmental issues that we all need to address...It's something we'd love to continue promoting from now and until the rest of our time. It's the biggest challenge humanity is gonna face,” Berryman said.

During the release of the song, the rock group linked up with the International Space Station (ISS) to speak with French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet about life in space.

They also shared a recorded outdoor performance of their new song—featuring colourful alien holograms dancing to the tune—with Pesquet, who played it on board the ISS.

