Ben&Ben releases new single 'Could Be Something'

MANILA -- Folk pop band Ben&Ben released its latest single "Could Be Something" on Friday, with Its performance video also available on the YouTube channel of the band.

In a social media post, the band shared that the new single is a song about "turning doubt into belief."

“It’s the revival of hope after being caught in a very cynical place. It’s the feeling you get after meeting someone who unexplainably makes you believe in love again, or finding a new passion that sparks life in you. Beyond being a love song, it’s an anthem for people grappling with doubt. It offers a reminder to believe, surrender, and let go during challenging seasons. We hope this song helps you grow, as it has helped us grow too," the band said in an Instagram post.

The song was written by Paolo Benjamin, Miguel Benjamin and arranged by Ben&Ben. The track was produced by Timothy Run and Sam Marquez.



Prior to the release of the song, the band held a listening party.

Composed of Miguel, Paolo, Pat, Agnes, Poch, Keifer, Andrew, Jam, and Toni, the group is known for its hits like "Leaves," "Maybe the Night," "Pagtingin," "Kathang Isip," "Lifetime," and latest single "Upuan."