Darren Espanto wants to be an international artist

MANILA -- Darren Espanto revealed on Wednesday that one of his dreams is to be an international artist.

In "Showtime Online U," Espanto said he has already made the first step to achieving this with his recent collaboration with English singer Calum Scott.

"My ambitions? I mean unti-unti na siyang natutupad ng hindi ko ini-expect. For example, to have an international collaboration," he said.

"But yeah, I hope to release more music soon internationally and also achieve siguro international recognition as well," he added.

Aside from entering the international music scene, Espanto said his other goal is to finish college, and eventually start a business.

"And also kung hindi showbiz-related, 'yung makapatapos po ng college... I am looking forward to doing business po siguro, parang feeling ko magagamit ko," he said.

Espanto made a guest appearance on "It's Showtime" to promote 1MX, which will be held in London on July 30. Also part of the show are Bamboo, KZ Tandingan, and Ez Mil, among others.

He will also be performing at Fun Philippines Festival in Toronto, Canada on July 23, as well as in Vice Ganda's upcoming concert tour.

Espanto rose to fame after joining the first season of "The Voice Kids Philippines."