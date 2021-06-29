Joey Albert: 'Pandemic pushed me harder to sing'

MANILA -- OPM veteran Joey Albert said the pandemic has pushed her to sing more.

Appearing on "Magandang Buhay" via Zoom on Tuesday, Albert, who is now based in Canada, said that aside from running a daycare center, she continues her passion for music.

"Alam mo this pandemic really even pushed me harder to sing because music is something that can heal us and uplift us," Albert said.

In fact, Albert collaborated with singer-songwriter Jim Paredes to write a new song.

"You see what happened was in the pandemic, last December I attended a workshop of Mr. Jim Paredes. ... I started writing songs. I wrote two Christmas songs," she said.

Albert will be launching her songs in her upcoming digital concert “Life Begins @ 40: 40 years of Joey Albert’s Music,” which will be directed by Paolo Valenciano and Trixie Albert Pacis.

"What a blessing. My good friend Moi Ortiz said, 'Joey, not many people reached 40 years in the industry na pinapakinggan pa rin 'yung mga awit niya. So you know you have so much to be thankful for. So 'yun na ang naging inspiration ko, so sabi ko 'yes, itutuloy ko na,'" Albert said.

The event is slated to go live on KTX.ph on July 11 at 8 p.m., Manila time, while its global streaming will be on July 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Manila time.

Albert is known for her hits like "I Remember the Boy," "Yakapin Mo Ako," and "Tell Me."