OPM legend Joey Albert to hold solo digital concert

MANILA - OPM legend Joey Albert is all set to hold her solo digital concert.

The event is slated to go live on KTX.ph on July 11 at 8 p.m., Manila time, while its global streaming will be on July 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Manila time.

“Be a part of the most nostalgic concert of the season,” the platform announced on Sunday via its official Facebook page. “Book your tickets now via www.ktx.ph.”

Produced by Albert herself, the concert is titled “Life Begins @ 40: 40 years of Joey Albert’s Music.” It will be directed by Paolo Valenciano and Trixie Albert Pacis.

Tickets to the concert are priced at P800.

The pop and jazz singer is now based in Vancouver, Canada. In an interview with Boy Abunda in 2016, Albert said that she is enjoying having the "best of both worlds."

"I have the best of both worlds," Albert told Abunda. "I live a quiet life in Vancouver... I don't have to prove anything."

At that time, Albert said she enjoys gracing Filipino events overseas.

Among her most popular songs are "I Remember the Boy" and "Tell Me."

Though more famous for being a singer, Albert was also an accomplished lyricist. She wrote the lyrics for the songs "Iisa Pa Lamang," popularized by Agot Isidro and "Ikaw Lang ang Mamahalin," performed by Martin Nievera.