MANILA — Former Kapamilya star Iya Villania was glad to witness the contract signing of ABS-CBN and GMA Network for the transfer of "It's Showtime" to the noontime slot of GTV channel.

Co-hosting the event with ABS-CBN talent Robi Domingo, Villania said she can empathize with Anne Curtis, who was once with GMA before moving to ABS-CBN.

"I understand how she feels because GMA and ABS are both huge parts of Anne's life and for the two of them to come together. It really feels like a safe home that she can be in, a place that she can enjoy being with both," Villania said.

"What I love about this is that, this is really a start of a friendship, a friendship that we have been longing for the longest time. Pwede naman pala tayong lahat maging friends," she added.

"Pilipinong-Pilipino. No matter what happens at the end of the day, we all come together and lift each other up and that's exactly what we're doing."

Villania was a VJ of MYX and a host of several ABS-CBN shows before moving to GMA. She was last seen on ABS-CBN in the drama series "Apoy sa Dagat" in 2013.

