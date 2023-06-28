(L-R) ABS-CBN chief operating officer for Broadcast Cory Vidanes, GMA senior vice president for programming Annette Gozon-Valdes, ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, GMA chairman and CEO Felipe Gozon, ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez, GMA president and COO Gilberto Duavit Jr., and executive vice president and chief finance officer Felipe Yalong during the contract signing between the two networks. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The historic collaboration between ABS-CBN and GMA Network surprised many Filipino viewers which, in effect, signaled the end of the so-called network war in Philippine television.

With the transfer of the Kapamilya noontime program ‘It’s Showtime’ to GMA-owned GTV Channel, ABS-CBN artists will be greeting and entertaining Kapuso fans on their turf beginning July 1.

“It's Showtime” found a new home in GTV after a year of airing on TV5, which, in turn, inked a deal with former GMA hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon.

During the contract signing Wednesday in Quezon City, GMA chairman and CEO Felipe Gozon said they are grateful that ABS-CBN chose them for their popular noontime show.

“Nagagalak din kami na pinili ng ABS na ilipat ang programang ito sa GTV. Gaya ng alam n'yo na, ang demographics ng mga nanonood ng TV at ang kanilang mga taste ay laging nagbabago. At ang mga programa ngayon ay hindi lamang sa TV nakikita kung 'di maging sa iba't ibang platforms at devices,” he said.

Gozon is hoping that the TV ratings of “It's Showtime” will increase with its transfer to GTV.

“Sa aking pananaw, ang pinagsamang skills, expertise, experience and resources ng ABS at GMA can be characterized as very formidable. Dahil malawak ang analog at digital reach at malinaw ang signal at reception ng GTV, malamang hindi lamang ma-maintain ng 'Showtime' ang mataas na rating nito kung 'di baka tumaas pa,” he continued.

Before the historic deal, GMA and ABS-CBN have recently partnered in co-producing the primetime drama series “Unbreak My Heart,” collaborating on future films, and even cross-airing international shows through iWantTFC platform.

Gozon also confirmed that GMA has been in talks with ABS-CBN for more future collaborations.

“Ang panalo dito ay 'yung mga manonood. Of course, makikinabang din dito ang ABS at GMA,” he added.