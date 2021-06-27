Ben&Ben, SB19 releases band version of 'MAPA'

MANILA - Ben&Ben and SB19 have officially released the new version of the latter’s song “MAPA.”

The partnership, which is billed with the hashtag #SBEN19MAPA, is Ben&Ben’s latest partner release after previously teaming up with Moira dela Torre and South Korea’s Young K, among others.

Describing “MAPA” to be “such a beautiful song about our parents,” Ben&Ben said it is their honor to have the band version of the track as their first collaboration with SB19.

Its music video is scheduled to be released Sunday.

The updated version of “MAPA” leads up to the July 18 digital concert of SB19, “Back In The Zone,” which will be held live via KTX.ph.

Ben&Ben and SB19 are two of the biggest music acts currently in Philippine showbiz.

