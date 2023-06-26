TWICE's Jihyo to release solo EP 'Zone' on August 18

K-pop star Jihyo of girl group TWICE. Photo: Instagram/@_zyozyo

Jihyo of K-pop girl group TWICE will drop a solo extended play (EP) in August, becoming the act's second member to put out an individual release.

On its official social media pages, TWICE announced that its leader and main vocalist would make her solo debut in August 18 with the EP titled "Zone."

The EP will be led by the single "Killin' Me Good," news agency Yonhap reported, citing TWICE's label JYP Entertainment.

Jihyo will become the second member of the nine-piece act to launch a solo career, following Nayeon who debuted as a soloist in June 2022.

Excitement surrounding Jihyo's solo debut sparked earlier this month after TWICE shared a poster of the singer with the caption "ZYO's ZONE 'Killin' Me Good'," without providing further details.

TWICE, known for hits like "TT" and "What Is Love?", is set to play at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on September 30 and October 1 for its "Ready to Be" world tour.

The group, which debuted in 2015, has built a huge following in the Philippines, with Spotify reporting the that country is home to the band's "third biggest market."

