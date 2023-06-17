Good news! TWICE to have 2-day concert in Bulacan

K-pop girl group TWICE. Photo: Twitter/@JYPETWICE

MANILA – K-pop girl group TWICE is set to perform twice, too, in Bulacan as Live Nation Philippines surprised Pinoy ONCEs with an additional concert day.

On Saturday, the concert promoter Live Nation Philippines revealed that they will be adding an October 1, Sunday, show of TWICE at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

This was on top of the original schedule of TWICE’s 5th World Tour billed as “Ready To Be” in the arena on September 30, Saturday.

According to the announcement, the ticket selling for the second day show will begin on June 18 at 12 p.m. at the SM Tickets outlets and website.

Earlier this week, Live Nation also released the ticket prices of the much-anticipated concert of the nine-piece act in the country.

Based on the post, the following are the sections and corresponding ticket prices:

VIP Package Seated - P17,500

LBA Premium - P12,000

LBA Regular - P11,000

LBB Premium - P10,000

LBB Regular - P9,000

UBA - P8,000

UBB Premium - P6,500

UBB Regular - P5,750

UBB Sides - P5,000

UBC Premium - P3,000

UBC Regular - P1,750

The group last visited the country in June 2019, playing at the Mall of Asia Arena for its "Twicelights" tour.

TWICE, which debuted in 2015, has established a huge following in the Philippines, with Spotify reporting the that country is home to the band's "third biggest market."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO