PH is third biggest market of TWICE on Spotify

MANILA — The Philippines is the third biggest market of K-pop girl group TWICE on Spotify, the music streaming platform said.

This came after the idol group released the music video for "Set Me Free" last week.

The Philippines ranked only next to the United States and Japan who are at first and second, respectively.

With this, Spotify will be featuring TWICE as the latest K-pop group in its Idol Lounge, which is one of Spotify’s many initiatives to bring fans closer to the artists they love by enabling the discovery of their idols’ music tastes.

Presented to fans in the form of a playlist, Idol Lounge gives the featured artist free rein to curate a selection of their favorite music and include special messages about their song choices. In addition to tracks from their discography, fans can also enjoy a selection of their favorite songs by other artists.

Spotify’s Idol Lounge has previously featured boy groups NCT127 and Stray Kids who both let fans in on their personal song choices.

The nine-piece act was formed in 2015 under JYP Entertainment. They broke several records and dominated local and overseas charts, earning the title new "Nation's Girl Group," according to Korean media.

