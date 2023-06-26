Girls' Generation's Taeyeon. Photo: Twitter/@TAEYEONsmtown

This is what you've been waiting for, Filipino SONEs! Ticketing details for K-pop singer Taeyeon's upcoming solo concert in Manila have been announced on Monday.

The 34-year-old artist, best known as a member of the iconic group Girls' Generation, is slated to perform at the Araneta Coliseum on July 30 for her "The Odd of Love" tour.

Promoter DNM Entertainment shared on its social media pages the following ticket prices for the concert:

VIP Standing A&B - P12,000

VIP Seated - P12,000

Patron - P11,000

Lower Box A - P9,000

Lower Box B - P7,500

Upper Box A - P6,000

Upper Box B - P4,500

General Admission - P3,000

Ticket selling starts on July 16 through TicketNet, DNM said.

Taeyeon previously went to the country in April to perform at the K-verse concert, also held at the Araneta Coliseum.

