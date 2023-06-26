This is what you've been waiting for, Filipino SONEs! Ticketing details for K-pop singer Taeyeon's upcoming solo concert in Manila have been announced on Monday.
The 34-year-old artist, best known as a member of the iconic group Girls' Generation, is slated to perform at the Araneta Coliseum on July 30 for her "The Odd of Love" tour.
Promoter DNM Entertainment shared on its social media pages the following ticket prices for the concert:
- VIP Standing A&B - P12,000
- VIP Seated - P12,000
- Patron - P11,000
- Lower Box A - P9,000
- Lower Box B - P7,500
- Upper Box A - P6,000
- Upper Box B - P4,500
- General Admission - P3,000
Ticket selling starts on July 16 through TicketNet, DNM said.
Taeyeon previously went to the country in April to perform at the K-verse concert, also held at the Araneta Coliseum.
